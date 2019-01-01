3 drown crossing flooded river

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE family members from Dotito, Mt Darwin, in Mashonaland Central province drowned while trying to cross a flooded river on Saturday afternoon.Rutendo Makona (25), Midmore Makona (23) and Moses Chikwai (3) drowned while crossing Ruya River on their way to Thayi village, which is a few kilometres away.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."I can confirm the death of three people over the weekend, who drowned in Ruya River trying to cross the flooded river,"Mundembe said.It is alleged that Midmore was carrying the minor on his back when flood waters swept them away.Two people, who were in company of the deceased, Yeukai Mukasike and Nyasha Makona, managed to swim to safety.Police have warned people against crossing flooded rivers."As the police, we are appealing to members of the public not to cross flooded rivers and also avoid ferrying minors across rivers, especially during the rainy season, as it will end in tragedy," Mundembe said.