Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POOR governance and financial malpractices in the country, if not addressed, will exacerbate public mistrust and compromise tax compliance, the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) has warned.

In its analysis of the 2017 Auditor-General (AG)'s report findings, Zimcodd said government's failure to enforce good corporate governance in public institutions could breed serious consequences in the near future.

"Poor governance and financial malpractices, if not addressed, will exacerbate and perpetuate public mistrust and compromise tax compliance. Poor public finance management contravenes the social contract between citizens and government, which is vital in domestic resource mobilisation," Zimcodd said.

According to the AG's 2017 report, all ministries were reluctant to adhere to laid down laws and procedures of public finance management, resulting in financial irregularities for the year under review and exceeding the 2016 figure by $36,4 million.

Despite the growing public interest in the findings of the AG's report, Zimcodd said there has been a lack of political will to enforce the recommendations, hold the perpetrators accountable and enforce appropriate penalties and disciplinary action.

"This has resulted in increasing public mistrust and, therefore, low tax compliance considering that the government is misusing and abusing national resources. The government, thus, has a daunting task to restore the public confidence and the first step is addressing the recommendations in the AG's report," it said.

Zimcodd said institutions entrusted to safeguard and keep custody of national resources abuse them instead.

"This makes citizens feel cheated when the country's national resources are not used in the most economic, efficient and effective way as provided for in our Constitution," Zimcodd said.

It recommended Parliament to come up with clear mechanisms for the continuous monitoring of public resources and provision for redress during implementation of the budget rather than waiting for the AG's report. This would go a long way in fostering fiscal discipline.

"Civil society organisations should facilitate to strengthen citizen oversight in public finance management by creating spaces for dialogue and interface between the citizens as right holders and government authorities as solution holders".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

7 mins ago | 38 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

54 mins ago | 1013 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1538 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1364 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Dembare sign duo

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days