$3m to fight cancer

by Staff reporter

Government will this year release US$3 million in support for cancer programmes.As resources become available, there are also plans to establish a fully-fledged cancer hospital.Currently, government operates a cancer unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and over US$10m has been expended on the project."The 2019 budget provides for a US$3m in support for cancer programmes whilst other cancer units including a fully-fledged cancer hospital will be established as resources become available," Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, while responding to a question by the chairman of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Felix Mhona.Mhona, who is the Zanu-PF legislator for Chikomba Central, was eager to know when government would establish a well-resourced cancer hospital or introduce a cancer levy.Ncube said government recognises the critical need to alleviate the plight of cancer patients.