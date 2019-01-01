Latest News Editor's Choice


$3m to fight cancer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Government will this year release US$3 million in support for cancer programmes.

As resources become available, there are also plans to establish a fully-fledged cancer hospital.

Currently, government operates a cancer unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and over US$10m has been expended on the project.

"The 2019 budget provides for a US$3m in support for cancer programmes whilst other cancer units including a fully-fledged cancer hospital will be established as resources become available," Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, while responding to a question by the chairman of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Felix Mhona.

Mhona, who is the Zanu-PF legislator for Chikomba Central, was eager to know when government would establish a well-resourced cancer hospital or introduce a cancer levy.

Ncube said government recognises the critical need to alleviate the plight of cancer patients.


Source - dailynews

