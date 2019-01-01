Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Family of God Church founder and leader Andrew Wutawunashe has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the midwife of the new dispensation.

Chiwenga, 62, led the military takeover in Zimbabwe in November 2017 that toppled long-ruling despot Robert Mugabe.

Introducing Chiwenga at a national prayer at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo last weekend, Wutawunashe was gushing in his praise for Chiwenga.

"God brings salvation. God always uses people and we will never forget that God used you (Chiwenga) as midwife for this new dispensation," Wutawunashe said.

"The honourable acting president courageously stood at a very critical time when our leader had broken the Constitution. And he said he would not allow the nation to go down the drain while he is there."

Source - dailynews

