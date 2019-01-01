Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing allegations of allowing his wife Auxilia to usurp constitutional power.Analysts said Mnangagwa's wife has no right to run government, and questioned in what capacity she met striking doctors when she has no constitutional role in the state bureaucracy.Auxilia met with doctors at state house on Friday, in a bid to end the five week- long industrial action.When she was meeting the doctors her husband was taking part in a cleanup campaign in Harare's red light district of the Avenues