Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje has come out in rare praises of MDC Deputy National Chairperson Tendai Biti calling him the most powerful politician in Zimbabwe.Recently the American government called for the dropping of all charges against Biti."Tendai Biti is right now the most powerful politician in Zimbabwe."said Mutumanje. "He is powerful than both Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa. It requires intelligence of the highest political order to understand this The American government have made Mnangagwa's life harder (bull horn formation).1. No America = No American Dollars = inevitable economic collapse (it's just a matter of time/unless we abandon their currency)2. August 1 ; the Americans want Chiwenga under the bus. This is a good way for them to split ED and Chiwenga, but also for them to avert a Chiwenga presidency.3. Free Biti; Biti is more familiar with Americans than Chamisa, Biti is their preferred opposition leader and they will do the needful to prop his rise. Millions will now be thrown towards civic society efforts aligned to Biti.The Americans have essentially weakened ED and strengthened MDC. It's not game over but aya anonzi ma1000."Mutumanje has of late been criticising ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa, a move that has been translated as a desperate attempt to endear himself to the opposition in the hope of being hired as a communications consultant.