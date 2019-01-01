Doctors report for work in 5 cities

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced that in the past two days all doctors have resumed their duties  in the following areas:

Marondera - All Doctors reported for Duty

Gweru- All Doctors reported for Duty

Gwanda- All Doctors reported for Duty

Mutare -All Doctors reported for Duty

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association had launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise $250 000 for the suspended junior doctors.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days