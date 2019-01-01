News / National
Doctors report for work in 5 cities
52 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced that in the past two days all doctors have resumed their duties in the following areas:
Marondera - All Doctors reported for Duty
Gweru- All Doctors reported for Duty
Gwanda- All Doctors reported for Duty
Mutare -All Doctors reported for Duty
Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association had launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise $250 000 for the suspended junior doctors.
Marondera - All Doctors reported for Duty
Gweru- All Doctors reported for Duty
Gwanda- All Doctors reported for Duty
Mutare -All Doctors reported for Duty
Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association had launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise $250 000 for the suspended junior doctors.
Government wishes to thank all the doctors that have gone back to work at Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals(UBH), Harare Central Hospitals and Parirenyatwa. pic.twitter.com/kHVD9tWk21— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 7, 2019
Source - Byo24News