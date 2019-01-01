Doctors report for work in 5 cities

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Government wishes to thank all the doctors that have gone back to work at Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals(UBH), Harare Central Hospitals and Parirenyatwa. pic.twitter.com/kHVD9tWk21 — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 7, 2019

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced that in the past two days all doctors have resumed their duties in the following areas:Marondera - All Doctors reported for DutyGweru- All Doctors reported for DutyGwanda- All Doctors reported for DutyMutare -All Doctors reported for DutyMeanwhile the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association had launched an online GoFundMe campaign to raise $250 000 for the suspended junior doctors.