Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services has defended the widely condemned situation that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Acting President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Dominic Chiwenga being in office at the same time.President Mnangagwa is supposed to be on leave but he cut short his to deal with a number of issues affecting the country.Said Mutodi, "Having a President and an Acting President at the same time is like having rainfall and sunshine at once."There was a time when a sitting Head of State wouldn't stomach anyone acting in his vicinity but that's now in the past. With President Mnangagwa, the once impossible is now possible."When President Mnangagwa announced that he is resuming his duties, speculation went rife that he did not trust Chiwenga to deal with the doctors strike and other issues bedevilling the country.When Chiwenga failed to deal with the doctors Mnangagwa deployed his wife the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to deal with the doctors. After meeting them the doctors pledged to go back to work and on Monday the government announced that doctors have gone back to work.Recently a Bulawayo based pastor Ian Ndlovu prophesied that ZANU PF has two camps and the party was going to split in 2019 if prayers were offered.