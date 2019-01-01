Latest News Editor's Choice


Mujuru dismisses fake letter

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front Jealousy Mawarire has revealed that the former Vice President Joice Mujuru has distanced herself from a letter circulating on social media attacking Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

"There is a letter doing rounds in the social media purportedly written by Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru. That letter is fake." Mawarire said. "I spoke to the former Vice President and she said I dedicated my life to building Zimbabwe in peace and will never work to ruin or divide people into pieces".

The letter has been in circulation since 2017.

Part of the letter reads:
Napoleon Bonaparte once said "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake", thats why I kept quiet when you and Grace were busy attacking me at your rallies. As fools I was giving you enough rope so that you can hang yourselves. Now that you are in a fix let me respond to some of the accusations you made against me. I say "you" because I'm reliably informed that most of the things Grace said about me came from you. I have already written to her giving her my piece of mind. You may have seen the letter after it was leaked and went viral on the social network.

Perhaps I should start by telling you that I was shocked that you were so naive to think that you could solve our party problems by hiring Grace to join politics. So you thought since Grace slept (past tense) with the President she somehow acquired some of his presidential powers and that you could use those powers against me? If power could be transmitted through the bed, I'm sure you would be one of the most powerful women in Zimbabwe yourself since you also used to sleep with Mugabe.



Most Popular In 7 Days