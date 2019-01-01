Latest News Editor's Choice


Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has came out in defence of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa who has come under fire for convening a meeting with  the junior doctors who were on industrial strike.

"Amai has always had a passion for the health sector and there was nothing wrong with her meeting the doctors when they approached her." Temba Mliswa said.

Mliswa further said the First Lady is a motherly figure and it was within her right to meet her children when they came to her for assistance.

"She has a role to play. It's not a case of usurping powers but even at home, culturally, children approach mothers to get a message to their fathers."

Analysts said Mnangagwa's wife has no right to run government, and questioned in what capacity she met striking doctors when she has no constitutional role in the state bureaucracy.

Some have even accused the First Lady of taking after the Former First Lady Grace Mugabe who controlled sate institutions using her relationship with the President.

Auxilia met with doctors at state house on Friday, in a bid to end the five week- long industrial action.

When she was meeting the doctors President Mnangagwa was taking part in a cleanup campaign in Harare's red light district of the Avenues.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days