Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has hired MDC Youth Leader Discent Bajila to be one of their key negotiators during a meeting with government on Monday.

Said Bajila, "The Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has invited me to be part of their negotiations with government on Monday. I have accepted the invitation and I will be meeting the ministers."

On Monday morning Bajila posted that the President of ARTUZ has been arrested while demonstrating outside Minister Mthuli Ncube's offices.

"The President of ARTUZ Hs been arrested while we are inside the meeting with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya. We condemn the arrest especially at a time when we are having dialogue with the ministers to deal with the plight of civil servants."

Discent Bajila is the outgoing Secretary General of the MDC Youth Assembly. He has vast experience in civic society activism having cut his teeth at the National Youth Development Trust in 2008.

He has worked with organisations such as Bulawayo Agenda, Southern Stars Foundation and Youth Agenda Trust.

He is one of the key persons involved in the negotiations for the unity between the youth wings of political parties under the MDC Alliance banner.

Earlier in the morning the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights announced that it has dispatched a team of lawyers to Harare Central police station to represent the arrested teachers.

The demonstrators were calling for Minister Mthuli Ncube to commit in paying them in United States dollars or giving them a salary raise.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

34 mins ago | 138 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

36 mins ago | 58 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

38 mins ago | 377 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

56 mins ago | 265 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

1 hr ago | 901 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 4136 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

4 hrs ago | 4091 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

4 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

5 hrs ago | 4122 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

5 hrs ago | 5401 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

6 hrs ago | 9496 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

6 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Double tragedy

6 hrs ago | 2723 Views

May true men of God stand up

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

6 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

6 hrs ago | 1484 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

6 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

6 hrs ago | 1982 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

$3m to fight cancer

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

6 hrs ago | 579 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

7 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare sign duo

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

7 hrs ago | 584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days