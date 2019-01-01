News / National
Delta releases price of beer in US dollars
1 hr ago | Views
Delta Corporation has released its recommended price of beer in United States dollars. Recently Delta had announced that it will be selling its products exclusively in foreign currency but after a meeting with Vice President Constantino Dominic Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga and Central bank Governor John Panonetsa Managudya they reversed the decision.
Find the new pricing below:
Find the new pricing below:
Source - Byo24News