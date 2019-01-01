Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe born gay migrant in Ireland

by Irish Times
1 hr ago | Views
Ireland may be known as the land of céad míle fáilte (a hundred thousand welcomes), but a report in the last months of 2018 suggests more needs to be done to make it a welcoming place for LGBT migrants.

Far From Home: Life as an LGBT Migrant in Ireland, published in November by non-profit organisation the National LGBT Federation, surveyed 231 LGBT migrants from 48 different countries.

Some of the key recommendations made in the report include LGBT sensitivity training for those working in immigration.

There were also calls for improved healthcare, in particular mental health services, with over half of all participants rating their mental health negatively, and an end to the current direct provision system.

Below is the story of Zimbabwean Delroy Zimiso Mpofu.

Delroy Zimiso Mpofu (28) is a transgender asylum seeker from Zimbabwe who came to Ireland in October last year and lives in the Mosney accommodation centre in Co Meath.

"If there's one thing that's very painful about living in a direct provision centre as a trans or LGBT person, it's that when you walk round everyone points fingers at you," he says.

"Especially with me, because I don't have many physical changes. Mainly just my voice has gone deep, dropped a bit. But everything else hasn't changed much."

Mpofu is on a two-year waiting list for an appointment at Loughlinstown's gender clinic – the only adult clinic of its kind in the country. In the meantime, he has been self-medicating using hormones from the Netherlands.

But he is concerned about the effects of unregulated hormones on his body: "I really feel like I have an imbalance of hormones, like I'm not taking the right dose."

Back in Zimbabwe, Mpofu knew he was transgender before he had even heard the term. "No one talks about transgender people in Zimbabwe. No one talks about gay people. It's a topic that doesn't exist. The nearest thing I could think of was, 'Oh, probably I'm a lesbian'."

But no matter how "butch" he dressed or acted, Mpofu was never at ease in his own body. "I wasn't comfortable with being called a 'she'. Not at all. I wasn't comfortable with taking my clothes off when girls were around, even when I was in a relationship. It was hard for me. It was like something was wrong, something was still missing."

While living at the Balseskin reception centre in Finglas, Mpofu was able to see a psychiatrist "every two or three weeks" to discuss his gender dysphoria. However, since relocating to Mosney last September, he has been waiting to be transferred to a new mental health professional. He says he misses the regular support the therapy sessions offered.

Mpofu is also a member of a transgender support group at Outhouse, an LGBT community centre in Dublin. Although a weekly allowance of just €21.60 a week makes regular attendance impossible.

"I'd go more often, except for challenges with transport from here to there," he says.

"There isn't enough support. For instance, there's only one group that supports LGBT asylum seekers and refugees. They give us transport money to try to cater for us, but they can't cover everything on their own. It's like we're being excluded."

Source - Irish Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

31 mins ago | 283 Views

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

1 hr ago | 1095 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

2 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

3 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 4591 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

4 hrs ago | 4295 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

5 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

6 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

6 hrs ago | 5594 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

6 hrs ago | 10147 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

7 hrs ago | 5007 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

7 hrs ago | 853 Views

Double tragedy

7 hrs ago | 2793 Views

May true men of God stand up

7 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

7 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

7 hrs ago | 1540 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

7 hrs ago | 2138 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

$3m to fight cancer

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 455 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

7 hrs ago | 853 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Dembare sign duo

7 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days