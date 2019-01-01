Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Political activist Patson Dzamara has penned a latter to telecoms guru Strive Masiyiwa and his fellow businessmen Trevor Ncube, Busisa Moyo and Shingi Munyeza informing them that their call for the removal of sanctions should be tied to the ending of oppressive rule in Zimbabwe.

"Dear business people Standing with the people is not ignoring their oppression while siding with their oppressors. Standing with the people is speaking out  and  acting against oppression. It is better for you to eat in silence if you so choose rather than insulting us the oppressed." Dzamara angrily said.

He further told the businesspersons that anyone who calls for the removal of sanctions but does not prioritise human rights is hypocrite.

"Anyone who dares to talk about sanctions and how bad they are but ignores what invites them is a hopeless hypocrite. Let us be clear, sanctions are a result of human rights violations. Human rights violations must stop. They include abductions. Itai Dzamara must be accounted for."

Masiyiwa has been very vocal of late in the call for the removal of sanctions saying they are  stifling business growth and make it difficult for anyone to conduct business in Zimbabwe.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Boss Busisa Moyo said, "I am yet to meet a single businessman worth his salt who is pro-sanctions. We have spoken out against this and so has Steve Hanke. Sanctions should also be a crime against humanity in the near future at ICC because they are equally brutal to issues they purport to address."

Political activists have been engaging in a vicious fight with the three businessman who are calling for the removal of sanctions. Activists are alleging that if sanctions are removed before democracy is restored, there will never be a free and democratic Zimbabwe.

Business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere is one for the people at the forefront of the defending of sanctions because he accuses the government of impounding his businesses through he Reconstruct Act which is known as the Mawere law.




Source - Byo24News

