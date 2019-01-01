Latest News Editor's Choice


Doctors dump work and resume strike

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has announced that its members who had resumed duty on Monday will be withdrawing their services on Tuesday to join the rest of their counterparts who did not report for duty.
Doctors had signed a Bargain Agreement with the government that was going to see the health practitioners returning to work after 38 days of industrial action that is threatening to cripple the health sector.
Source - Byo24News

