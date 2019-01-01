Latest News Editor's Choice


NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago
A subsidiary of the National Railways of Zimbabwe is seeking a private partner to operation a cargo handling and storage facility in its dry land port project at Walvis Bay, Namibia.

In a notice, Road Motor Services (RMS), which is spearheading the construction of the port in partnership with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and the Namibian Port Authority, is requesting for financial proposals from aspiring companies.

The bid is open up to February 7, 2019.

According to the notice, the request for financial proposals is for the, "Operation of cargo handling and storage facility approximately 18 000 square metres at the Zimbabwe dry port in the port of Walvis Bay, Namibia".

The project came about after the Namibian government in September 2009 granted Zimbabwe the piece of land to construct a dry port, which is seen as critical to boost the country's trade.

Work on the project started in 2014.

According to officials, Zimbabwe's trade volumes through the port of Walvis Bay have grown significantly over the years to more than 2 500 tonnes a month.

Source - dailynews

