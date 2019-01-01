Consumers protest against beverages prices

News / National

by Staff reporter

Irate residents in Chitungwiza this Monday blocked retailers at Chirunga shops in Unit K, Seke from receiving a consignment of beer and soft drinks, accusing them of extorting customers by charging unjustifiably high prices for the products.A simmering tension was written all over the business centre as the stand-off between customers and retailers lasted for more than two hours.The customers and some patrons of bars at the shopping centre flatly refused the retailers to receive a consignment of soft drinks and beer from Delta Beverages, calling on government to revoke the licences of such retailers.The customers said it is unacceptable that retailers are charging double and in some cases triple the recommended retail price, describing such attitudes by retailers as an affront to government's efforts to improve the livelihoods of its citizens.There are growing calls for retailers to charge reasonable prices for basic goods, with some people even suggesting that manufacturers publish recommended retail prices for their products.