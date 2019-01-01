Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets blast striking civil servants

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has blasted civil servants for demanding to be paid in American dollars saying the public workers were ignorant of the challenges the country is facing.

"Where do they want government to get the foreign currency they want to be paid in? Do they want the government to go out there and look for work so that it can be able to pay them? Don't they know that government does not own the means of production?" ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya told the Daily News yesterday.

Mahiya directed the civil servants to industrialists and farmers whom he said are the real owners of the means of production - land, labour and capital.

When it was put to him that industry and farmers have no obligation to pay government workers and that civil servants knew who their employer was, Mahiya got agitated.

"That is reckless talk to say they care less about where the money comes from and more about the value for their labour. You see, when people discuss or negotiate it is always wrong to poke the other in the eye.

"Civil servants need to understand where this government is coming from. It is barely one year old and they already think that it will perform miracles? Nobody can blame this government for what is happening. It is unfair," he said.

He said the former liberation war fighters are keen to see the country united and working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to correct the wrongs of the previous government led by former president Robert Mugabe.

"When we talk about unity we do not mean a government of national unity because that was resolved by last year's elections. We are talking about all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation coming up with solutions to revive the economy," Mahiya explained.

Mahiya spoke as government is set to meet all civil servants today in a desperate bid to avert a looming economic shutdown as its employees threaten industrial action demanding payment of salaries in United States dollars (USDs).

Currently, junior doctors have been on strike for more than a month demanding salaries in USDs as well as adequate drugs, sundries and other necessities in public health institutions.

Senior doctors, radiographers and other health professionals have since joined in the strike action.

Government is, however, on record saying it has no capacity to pay its workers in American dollars owing to serious shortages of foreign currency.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa will never pay doctors a living wage - only the insane believe in stone stew

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Many Zimbabweans in the UK abandon their professions to become nurses

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

Khupe raises security fears at Tsvangirai memorial service

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Rural transformation is key for sustainable development in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mangoma arrested for 2011 tender offence

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Accountability is a key tool of Governance

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zim government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Come on people nothing wrong with First Lady's intervention!

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

What should happen now in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Parents resisting school fees hike

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue key in resolving Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crisis

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa's govt engages workers in crucial meeting

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Uncertainty shrouds schools opening

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare rations water

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Clive Malunga sets eyes on politics

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Drug trafficking in Zimbabwe on the rise

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil servants

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Keep your Juntaprenuers and will keep our Prof Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa allowing his wife 'to usurp constitutional power'

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Protesting teachers set free

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe teachers planning paralyzing strike

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Consumers protest against beverages prices

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Beitbridge border post traffic surges as Zimbabweans head back to SA

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Soft drink shortages to persist

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Beer drinkers must think long and hard

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Strive Masiyiwa is a stumbling block' says Trevor Ncube

6 hrs ago | 4210 Views

Doctors dump work and resume strike

7 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Strive Masiyiwa's Zanu-PF links?

7 hrs ago | 3229 Views

BREAKING: Jonathan Moyo spills the beans on Strive Masiyiwa

7 hrs ago | 9118 Views

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

8 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

8 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

8 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 7050 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

11 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 hrs ago | 5855 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

13 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

13 hrs ago | 7390 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

13 hrs ago | 13048 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

14 hrs ago | 5933 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Double tragedy

14 hrs ago | 3037 Views

May true men of God stand up

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

14 hrs ago | 1569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days