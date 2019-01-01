Parents resisting school fees hike

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some parents at Chinhoyi High School with the help of a named Member of Parliament are resisting the fee hike, accusing the school authorities of unilateralism.Government has given some schools them green light to increase their tuition fees and levies to enable them to survive the harsh economic climate.The fee increases, approved on a case-by-case basis, compound pressures on struggling parents and guardians whose earnings are being eroded daily by the rising cost of living.In a letter to the provincial education director dated January 7, the aggrieved parents said while they appreciate the need to review fees upwards in view of the economic environment, "our school management has not been analytical as they took a firefighting approach by isolating affected parents in the decision-making and budget formulation".The parents are allegedly being sponsored by Zanu PF MP for Magunje Cecil Kashiri whose child is also a learner at Chinhoyi High.Kashiri told the Daily News yesterday that he was merely playing his role as a parent."I have a son at the school and would not want to antagonise anybody there but there are issues at the school and as an MP and parent at the same time, I am only playing my representative and oversight role," Kashiri said adding that he had engaged the school authorities on the matter.In the letter which Kashiri confirmed to be part of, the parents want an extraordinary meeting to be held at the school to reconsider the issue of fees.