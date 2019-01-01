Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parents resisting school fees hike

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Some parents at Chinhoyi High School with the help of a named Member of Parliament are resisting the fee hike, accusing the school authorities of unilateralism.

Government has given some schools them green light to increase their tuition fees and levies to enable them to survive the harsh economic climate.

The fee increases, approved on a case-by-case basis, compound pressures on struggling parents and guardians whose earnings are being eroded daily by the rising cost of living.

In a letter to the provincial education director dated January 7, the aggrieved parents said while they appreciate the need to review fees upwards in view of the economic environment, "our school management has not been analytical as they took a firefighting approach by isolating affected parents in the decision-making and budget formulation".

The parents are allegedly being sponsored by Zanu PF MP for Magunje Cecil Kashiri whose child is also a learner at Chinhoyi High.

Kashiri told the Daily News yesterday that he was merely playing his role as a parent.

"I have a son at the school and would not want to antagonise anybody there but there are issues at the school and as an MP and parent at the same time, I am only playing my representative and oversight role," Kashiri said adding that he had engaged the school authorities on the matter.

In the letter which Kashiri confirmed to be part of, the parents want an extraordinary meeting to be held at the school to reconsider the issue of fees.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa will never pay doctors a living wage - only the insane believe in stone stew

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Many Zimbabweans in the UK abandon their professions to become nurses

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

Khupe raises security fears at Tsvangirai memorial service

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Rural transformation is key for sustainable development in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mangoma arrested for 2011 tender offence

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Accountability is a key tool of Governance

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zim government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Come on people nothing wrong with First Lady's intervention!

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

What should happen now in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue key in resolving Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crisis

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

War vets blast striking civil servants

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa's govt engages workers in crucial meeting

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Uncertainty shrouds schools opening

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare rations water

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Clive Malunga sets eyes on politics

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Drug trafficking in Zimbabwe on the rise

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil servants

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Keep your Juntaprenuers and will keep our Prof Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa allowing his wife 'to usurp constitutional power'

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Protesting teachers set free

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe teachers planning paralyzing strike

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Consumers protest against beverages prices

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Beitbridge border post traffic surges as Zimbabweans head back to SA

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Soft drink shortages to persist

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Beer drinkers must think long and hard

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Strive Masiyiwa is a stumbling block' says Trevor Ncube

6 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Doctors dump work and resume strike

7 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Strive Masiyiwa's Zanu-PF links?

7 hrs ago | 3229 Views

BREAKING: Jonathan Moyo spills the beans on Strive Masiyiwa

7 hrs ago | 9117 Views

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

8 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

8 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

8 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 7050 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

11 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 hrs ago | 5855 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

13 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

13 hrs ago | 7390 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

13 hrs ago | 13048 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

14 hrs ago | 5933 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Double tragedy

14 hrs ago | 3037 Views

May true men of God stand up

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

14 hrs ago | 1569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days