Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC boss exonerates Komichi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) acting chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana Monday distanced himself from allegations MDC vice president, Morgen Komichi is facing saying he did not see him committing any offence.

Silaigwana was giving his testimony before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

He said he was only told that Komichi had stormed the ZEC podium during announcement of the July 30, 2018 presidential election results at Harare's Raibow Towers.

Komichi stands accused of contravening the Electoral Act which criminalises interrupting, obstructing or disturbing proceedings related to announcement of election results.

He landed in the dock after he allegedly invaded the podium reserved for ZEC officials during the announcement of the poll outcome.

Komichi challenged the authenticity of the set of results that had been announced by ZEC by that time and further declared MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as winner, it is alleged.

Ruling on the trial of Morgen Komichi who is facing charges of disrupting the announcement of the 2018 elections results will be handed down on the 21st of this month after the state wrapped up its case.

This comes after the key witness in the matter and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Acting Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana indicated he had not personally seen Komichi disrupting the announcement, but was only informed by a witness over the phone.

Chief Law Officer Michael Reza examined Mr Silaigwana on his duties and responsibilities and on the events of the 2nd of August 2018 at the National Elections Command Centre that was stationed at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Mr Silaigwana indicated that he was informed of the disruption of announcement of results by the accused person through a third party over a telephone call, but he was in a different room at the premises where the alleged offence took place.

Defence counsel Obey Shava, during cross examination, confirmed from the chief state witness Mr Silaigwana that the entire trial was prompted by his report to the police though he had not personally witnessed the accused committing the alleged offence.

After the brief last submissions from both the state and the defence, the court postponed the matter for its ruling to be delivered on the 21st of January.

However, Shava indicated that he will file an application for discharge at the close of the state case as the state had failed to establish its case against the accused.

Harare Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura took note of the application to be filed while Chief Law Officer Michael Reza will file his response on the 18th of January.

Komichi is charged for having contravened Section 186 of the Electoral Act by having interrupted, obstructed and disturbed the announcement of elections results at the HICC National Elections Command Centre by shouting that the announced results were fake and the MDC Alliance rejected the results.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa will never pay doctors a living wage - only the insane believe in stone stew

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Many Zimbabweans in the UK abandon their professions to become nurses

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Khupe raises security fears at Tsvangirai memorial service

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Rural transformation is key for sustainable development in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mangoma arrested for 2011 tender offence

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Accountability is a key tool of Governance

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zim government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Come on people nothing wrong with First Lady's intervention!

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

What should happen now in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Parents resisting school fees hike

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue key in resolving Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crisis

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

War vets blast striking civil servants

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's govt engages workers in crucial meeting

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Uncertainty shrouds schools opening

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare rations water

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Clive Malunga sets eyes on politics

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Drug trafficking in Zimbabwe on the rise

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil servants

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Keep your Juntaprenuers and will keep our Prof Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa allowing his wife 'to usurp constitutional power'

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Protesting teachers set free

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe teachers planning paralyzing strike

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Consumers protest against beverages prices

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Beitbridge border post traffic surges as Zimbabweans head back to SA

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Soft drink shortages to persist

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Beer drinkers must think long and hard

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Strive Masiyiwa is a stumbling block' says Trevor Ncube

6 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Doctors dump work and resume strike

7 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Strive Masiyiwa's Zanu-PF links?

7 hrs ago | 3228 Views

BREAKING: Jonathan Moyo spills the beans on Strive Masiyiwa

7 hrs ago | 9111 Views

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

8 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

8 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

8 hrs ago | 3271 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 7048 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

11 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 hrs ago | 5855 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

13 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

13 hrs ago | 7389 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

13 hrs ago | 13047 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

14 hrs ago | 5933 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Double tragedy

14 hrs ago | 3037 Views

May true men of God stand up

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

14 hrs ago | 1569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days