Teachers engage in nationwide strike

by Mandla Ndlovu
Teachers have indicated that they will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday as schools open citing incapacitation.

In a message to its members the Zimbabwe Teachers Association encouraged its members that they must write letters to their respective supervisors notifying them of their whereabouts and that they are incapacitated to attend work.

"Good morning teachers. The union would like to urge all bonafide teachers not to fear threats from the employer. In 2019 no teacher should subsidize the employer. We demand adequate remuneration."ZIMTA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe invited its members to gather for day 2 at Africa Unity Square and march to Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube's office to pile pressure on their demand to be paid in United Sates dollar or a bondnote equivalent.

"Today is day 2 of the #EconomicJustice campaign #SalaryCaravan let's be there at 9 #Injureoneinjureall."Read the message from ARTUZ.

On Monday ARTUZ members were arrested for protesting at Africa Unity Square but were later released when a Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers team led by Douglas Coltart was dispatched to represent them at the Harare Central police station.

The government on Monday held a joint meeting between Civil servants associations and line minister to address the concerns of the workers but the meeting yielded no results.




