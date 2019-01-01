Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa mourns Lovemore Mangwende

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Monica Mutsvangwa has sent her condolences to the family of Lovemore Mangwende the former CEO of Multichoice Zimbabwe who succumbed to heart failure on Sunday.

In a statement Mutsvangwa  said, "The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Hon Monica Mutsvangwa, the Deputy Minister Hon Mutodi, the Permanent Secretary Mr Mangwana and the entire Ministry wish to condole with the Mangwende Family on the sad loss of Mr Lovemore Mangwende the Multichoice CEO.

"The late Mr Lovemore Mangwende CEO of Multichoice was a pioneer in multichannel digital broadcasting. He was a prime mover in opening up of broadcasting. And the entry of private broadcasting player. He is a loss to the media industry" Sen Mutsvangwa further said.

Mangwende's former employer said he was a considered as a father figure in the company.

"Lovemore was an inspirational leader and a father figure to many. He guided and fought tirelessly for the betterment of his countrymen and the management and staff of his company. His larger-than-life persona will be missed," Multichoice said in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

