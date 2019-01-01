Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting has released the number of doctors who reported for duty in various hospitals on Monday."Doctors continue to report for duty in all hospitals. Their numbers are improving everyday. Government commends and welcomes their selfless commitment to serve patients. Thank you." The Ministry said in a statement.The doctors have been engaged in a 39 days industrial action demanding to be paid in United States Dollars.On Monday the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association issued a statement saying, "The ZHDA members remained incapacitated and will not be able to resume normal duty till these matters have been addressed by their employer. It is important to note that the few available ZHDA members who showed up for duty in various hospitals have done so as a sign of good faith and remain in solidarity with those at home. It is our hope that the situation will be resolved with the urgency it deserved."