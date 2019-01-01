Latest News Editor's Choice


Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 mins ago | Views
Prominent human rights lawyer Fadzayi Mahere had questioned about who mandated the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa to meet the doctors and solve their grievances.

Mahere said the act is against constitutional and Administrative law.

"I Am a stickler for due process and a scholar of Constitutional and Administrative Law." Mahere said. "The simple issue is - who gave her the mandate? What powers does she have to discuss fiscal matters? Why must people have to go through his spouse to get to an elected official? I could go on."

Mahere was responding to a statement by Advocate TTG Musarurwa who said he is conflicted on the matter.

"I'm a bit conflicted in this debate. I get the whole statehood argument. But the First Lady decided to step up since proper state actors had failed in one whole month. Sometimes you need an outsider to resolve a crisis. Is that not what she did?" Adv. Musarurwa had opined.

On Monday Norton member of parliament Temba Mliswa had attempted to defended Mnangagwa saying she has always had a passion for the health sector andthere was nothing wrong with her meeting the doctors when they approached her. "She has a role to play. It's not a case of usurping powers but even at home, culturally, children approach mothers to get a message to their fathers."

In a related incident, the doctors who had reported to duty on Monday have reportedly withdrawn their services after the employer tried to discipline them for the days they had engaged in industrial action.

"The employer's position of holding hearings and victimising members who had opted to return to work has backfired. Drs who had resumed work at Mpilo Hospital have rejoined the industrial action." ZHDA said in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

