Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors divided over strike

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
Cracks have begun to emerge among striking junior doctors after some of them returned to work yesterday as part of an agreement they signed with the Government at the weekend.

However, others - in what Government described as political posturing - did not turn up as the illegal job action entered its 37th day yesterday, with the doctors demanding to be paid in US dollars.

Government has rejected this demand, but had offered to implement a majority of the doctors' grievances. The Herald learnt yesterday that negotiations were repeatedly disrupted as doctors' representatives asked to be excused to make consultations on the phone outside, and then reneging on agreed positions thereafter.

The Government however, continued to make concessions, according to sources privy to the negotiations. But after their long-awaited statement yesterday, the doctors' representatives said they would continue their illegal action despite everything the Government has done to alleviate their situation.

The doctors went on strike on December 1 last year with a list of 10 demands out of which the Government fulfilled eight, declining to pay salaries in US dollars. It also insisted that the striking junior doctors must face disciplinary action for embarking on an illegal job action.

Statistics availed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday show that several medical professionals returned to duty across the country. A majority of absences were recorded in Harare and Bulawayo, while in Marondera, Gweru, Bindura, Gwanda and Mutare all doctors reported for duty.

A snap survey corroborated this. Of the 62 Junior Resident Medical Officers at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, 12 resumed duty while 50 absconded. There are 47 Senior Resident Medical Officers at Parirenyatwa and of these, 12 returned to work while 35 absconded.

The hospital has 27 Houseman Medical Officers and 21 are back at work while six remain on strike. Of the 20 Senior Houseman Officers employed by Parirenyatwa,14 are at work, one on leave while five are on strike.

All in all Parirenyatwa has in its employment 270 health officers and of these 71 are at work, one on leave while 195 are on strike, statistics show.

In Bulawayo, at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) 45 doctors resumed duty yesterday while at Mpilo 17 are back at work. UBH has 184 medical officers, 105 of whom are on duty, two on leave and 60 still on strike.

Mpilo has 223 medical officers and 77 are at work, 11 on leave and 103 on strike.

At Harare Central Hospital four doctors resumed duty yesterday comprising three juniors and one senior. Statistics show that the hospital has a staff complement of 200 medical officers and of these 29 are at work, 11 on leave and 123 are on strike. Chitungwiza Central Hospital saw three Senior Resident Medical Officers resuming duty.

The hospital has 49 medical officers and of these 27 are on duty, three on leave while 14 are still on strike. At Masvingo Provincial Hospital out of 12 medical officers, four returned to work, three are on leave and five are still on strike.

Statistics also show that Chinhoyi provincial hospital which has 15 medical officers, none assumed duty, three are on leave, 11 absconded and one is on secondment. Government yesterday expressed dismay at those doctors still on strike saying it has made a lot of concessions to their demands.

In a statement last night, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said: "Government has bent over backwards and more to accommodate the demands by the junior doctors, including the most extortionate of demands. We put the patients at the centre of all our negotiations as a compassionate and responsible Government. But the doctors were negotiating in bad faith from the word go. Agreements would be signed and hours later press statements would appear rescinding all that would have been agreed. Still the Government would make concessions."

He said politics was now at play.

"The reason for all these concessions was for the doctors to go back to work and provide the patients with the care they so desperately deserved. We are now where we are because of not only avarice but heartless political interests which take people dying in hospitals as acceptable collateral damage," said Mr Mangwana.

He said issues raised by the doctors, as evidenced by the terms of agreement signed, had little to do with patients care.

"It is disingenuous to now claim that they are walking away from the suffering patients because of care-based issues. At the heart of their grievance was never an issue of patient welfare. It was always about themselves - cars, housing, food, allowances and money and some other frivolous demands. Still Government accommodated them even though there was no doubt that there was a political objective to this charade. We always suspected that some of the demands were calculated to collapse the talks. The doctors always seemed surprised when compromises were made," said Mr Mangwana.

He said it was clear someone other than the doctors was calling the shots.

"It was clear throughout the negotiations that someone else was calling the shots outside those who claimed to have been mandated to resolve the impasse. The negotiators kept on asking to be excused to go and consult on the phone. Someone else or some other force was micro-managing the process. Regardless, the interest of Government negotiators was to ensure that everything returns to normalcy in the affected hospitals," added Mr Mangwana.

He thanked doctors who reported for duty yesterday, saying Government would fulfill what it had pledged as a matter of policy.

"We wish to thank those doctors who have remembered why they joined the profession in the first place and gone back to work. They did not do the Government a favour. They just responded to the original call that made them join the profession the first place - to save lives," said Mr Mangwana.

"Going forward, Government and its institutions will work with those that have the conscience to go back to the wards to save lives and alleviate suffering. We will also employ the measures we have already put in place to enfeeble the effect of this callous and inhuman disregard of the suffering of fellow human beings. Healthcare is a human right.

"Good health delivery system is at the centre of this administration, hence the amounts that have been invested in healthcare inspite of our current challenges. Zimbabweans should not despair. Solutions are at hand as their Government takes their healthcare seriously," said Mr Mangwana.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Land developer sues Minister

1 min ago | 1 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 mins ago | 1 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

4 mins ago | 15 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

5 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

5 mins ago | 6 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

10 mins ago | 50 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

15 mins ago | 205 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

1 hr ago | 1447 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Lovemore Mangwende

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Teachers engage in nationwide strike

3 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Bulawayo invites businesses to apply for tenders

4 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mnangagwa will never pay doctors a living wage - only the insane believe in stone stew

12 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Many Zimbabweans in the UK abandon their professions to become nurses

12 hrs ago | 5036 Views

Khupe raises security fears at Tsvangirai memorial service

12 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Rural transformation is key for sustainable development in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mangoma arrested for 2011 tender offence

12 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Accountability is a key tool of Governance

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zim government lacks competent P.R and proper research

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Come on people nothing wrong with First Lady's intervention!

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

What should happen now in Zimbabwe?

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Parents resisting school fees hike

13 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue key in resolving Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crisis

13 hrs ago | 2030 Views

War vets blast striking civil servants

13 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mnangagwa's govt engages workers in crucial meeting

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Uncertainty shrouds schools opening

13 hrs ago | 408 Views

Harare rations water

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Clive Malunga sets eyes on politics

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Drug trafficking in Zimbabwe on the rise

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil servants

13 hrs ago | 238 Views

Keep your Juntaprenuers and will keep our Prof Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Mnangagwa allowing his wife 'to usurp constitutional power'

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Protesting teachers set free

14 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe teachers planning paralyzing strike

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Consumers protest against beverages prices

14 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Beitbridge border post traffic surges as Zimbabweans head back to SA

14 hrs ago | 680 Views

NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Soft drink shortages to persist

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Beer drinkers must think long and hard

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Strive Masiyiwa is a stumbling block' says Trevor Ncube

16 hrs ago | 5672 Views

Doctors dump work and resume strike

17 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Strive Masiyiwa's Zanu-PF links?

17 hrs ago | 4745 Views

BREAKING: Jonathan Moyo spills the beans on Strive Masiyiwa

17 hrs ago | 13711 Views

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

18 hrs ago | 4348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days