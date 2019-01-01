Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants told to change attitude

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chief Government workers in Mashonaland West risk losing their jobs if they are not up to the task of growing the province's economy, Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Addressing provincial heads of Government in Chinhoyi on Thursday last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said she would not hesitate to fire workers who were not committed. The meeting was held to set up the tone for 2019 and how Government would be conducting business in the New Year in Mashonaland West.

"We met three months ago and today is time to introspect," she said.

"Over the past three months, what have we achieved? What do we have to show for ourselves in the province?

"I am sure we can all confirm that there is a lot that needs to be done in the province as our beloved country is moving forward into the Zimbabwe that we all want, this is the time to put our foot onto the pedal and make sacrifices for tomorrow's generation."

President Mnangagwa appointed Minister Mliswa-Chikoka in September last year.

"Are we giving our province, Mashonaland West, our best?" she said. "Are we working with all that is in us to make Mashonaland West a cut above other provinces?

"Did you give 100 percent over the last three months? Were you laying the foundation for 2019? And now that we are in 2019, have you made a decision to apply yourselves to the best of your ability? "As I pose these questions to you, I want you to look deep within yourself, be honest with yourself because only you know, if you have given 100 percent."

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said if the Government workers did not give 100 percent they have to improve.

"I will not tolerate mediocrity and all weaklings among us will be replaced," she said.

"That is just the way it is going to be. We cannot be endowed as we are as a province, we have the best soils, abundant minerals, great climate and wonderful people, and yet fail to uplift the livelihoods of our people. That is unacceptable."

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka noted with concern some complaints she had received from the public against some Government departments.

"Reports come through to me, people complaining about the way your departments are working," she said.

"I was just watching from a distance, taking everything in and just hoping that one will come and say I have a problem.

"Mystery workers have been going into departments. I have been sending people, which we call the mystery visitors. You don't know who they are. They are just like any other person. They have come to the departments that you head. And the reception and service they have been given is deplorable."

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka took exception to the adverse reports against the Agricultural Extension Office and officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

"The women are complaining and the majority of the Zimbabwean population are women," she said.

"So, when the women start complaining, you know that things are not okay.

"Only a few are benefiting from the system, the majority, sadly, are not. There are so many programmes for the women, the youth, but only a few are benefiting and yet this is for everyone."

Mrs Mliswa-Chikoka said distribution of inputs in the Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support Schemes was not done properly.

"The farmers are weeping, literally weeping, because of corruption in the Agritex offices in the districts," she said.

"And you have got to be in control of that. You cannot sit in the provincial office and think that everything is ok. No, it's not."

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the province's GDP growth was anchored on agriculture, hence its importance.

"And if we don't get it right in agriculture, we are doomed," she said.

"The land disputes means there is no productivity. The lands commission is inundated with that, affecting production."

The provincial heads of Government, she said, should follow up on their subordinates to ensure that they were performing their duties.

"We cannot afford people who come to work to play, but to be productive," said Mrs Mliswa-Chikoka.

"Some have become vendors when we are chasing away vendors from the roads. That, I am afraid, I will not tolerate. You warn them once, they do it again, (and) they are out. We have got so many students that graduated from the Chinhoyi University looking for jobs."

She urged civil servants to think outside the box and be innovative.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

9 mins ago | 14 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

47 mins ago | 976 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1357 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 112 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1266 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 610 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2851 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1744 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days