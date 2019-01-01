Civil servants told to change attitude

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Government workers in Mashonaland West risk losing their jobs if they are not up to the task of growing the province's economy, Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.Addressing provincial heads of Government in Chinhoyi on Thursday last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said she would not hesitate to fire workers who were not committed. The meeting was held to set up the tone for 2019 and how Government would be conducting business in the New Year in Mashonaland West."We met three months ago and today is time to introspect," she said."Over the past three months, what have we achieved? What do we have to show for ourselves in the province?"I am sure we can all confirm that there is a lot that needs to be done in the province as our beloved country is moving forward into the Zimbabwe that we all want, this is the time to put our foot onto the pedal and make sacrifices for tomorrow's generation."President Mnangagwa appointed Minister Mliswa-Chikoka in September last year."Are we giving our province, Mashonaland West, our best?" she said. "Are we working with all that is in us to make Mashonaland West a cut above other provinces?"Did you give 100 percent over the last three months? Were you laying the foundation for 2019? And now that we are in 2019, have you made a decision to apply yourselves to the best of your ability? "As I pose these questions to you, I want you to look deep within yourself, be honest with yourself because only you know, if you have given 100 percent."Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said if the Government workers did not give 100 percent they have to improve."I will not tolerate mediocrity and all weaklings among us will be replaced," she said."That is just the way it is going to be. We cannot be endowed as we are as a province, we have the best soils, abundant minerals, great climate and wonderful people, and yet fail to uplift the livelihoods of our people. That is unacceptable."Minister Mliswa-Chikoka noted with concern some complaints she had received from the public against some Government departments."Reports come through to me, people complaining about the way your departments are working," she said."I was just watching from a distance, taking everything in and just hoping that one will come and say I have a problem."Mystery workers have been going into departments. I have been sending people, which we call the mystery visitors. You don't know who they are. They are just like any other person. They have come to the departments that you head. And the reception and service they have been given is deplorable."Minister Mliswa-Chikoka took exception to the adverse reports against the Agricultural Extension Office and officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development."The women are complaining and the majority of the Zimbabwean population are women," she said."So, when the women start complaining, you know that things are not okay."Only a few are benefiting from the system, the majority, sadly, are not. There are so many programmes for the women, the youth, but only a few are benefiting and yet this is for everyone."Mrs Mliswa-Chikoka said distribution of inputs in the Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support Schemes was not done properly."The farmers are weeping, literally weeping, because of corruption in the Agritex offices in the districts," she said."And you have got to be in control of that. You cannot sit in the provincial office and think that everything is ok. No, it's not."Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the province's GDP growth was anchored on agriculture, hence its importance."And if we don't get it right in agriculture, we are doomed," she said."The land disputes means there is no productivity. The lands commission is inundated with that, affecting production."The provincial heads of Government, she said, should follow up on their subordinates to ensure that they were performing their duties."We cannot afford people who come to work to play, but to be productive," said Mrs Mliswa-Chikoka."Some have become vendors when we are chasing away vendors from the roads. That, I am afraid, I will not tolerate. You warn them once, they do it again, (and) they are out. We have got so many students that graduated from the Chinhoyi University looking for jobs."She urged civil servants to think outside the box and be innovative.