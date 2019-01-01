'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country under the leadership of President Mnangagwa will definitely achieve middle income economy status by 2030, Gutu West Member of Parliament John Paradza has said.Addressing hundreds of party supporters gathered to celebrate the victory of Prosper Machando, who was elected as Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency, Paradza - who was the guest of honour - called on every Zimbabwean to rally behind President Mnangagwa and his Government.The celebrations were held at Cambri Primary School in Lalapanzi over the weekend. Paradza said President Mnangagwa was a God-chosen leader who was going to take the country out of its socio-economic doldrums."We went for elections and the ruling party did well as evidenced by Machando whom you elected as your MP," he said."We crushed the opposition parties left, right and centre in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe. Such celebrations are done to thank the electorate for the confidence they have shown in the party and its leadership under Mnangagwa."The Bible says leaders are chosen by God and ED was put in that position by God and, therefore, the need to appreciate him. He is the biblical Joshua or Moses to lead us into Canaan which is the Promised Land though the path might be painful."President Mnangagwa, said Paradza, was advocating for a middle income economy status by 2030 — a vision that is very possible to achieve."We must remain resolute and with President Mnangagwa we will prosper, we will reach the Promised Land by achieving the middle income economy status by 2030."Addressing the same gathering, Machando said there was no need to hold grudges after the elections. "This is not a rally; we are here to thank you for voting for Zanu-PF," he said."Zanu-PF is a party with disciplined people and there is no need to hold grudges. There are people still saying we are for Machando and others saying different names. There are no Machando people or whoever. We only have Zanu-PF people. As your MPs we are saying down with factionalism, down with following certain individuals."Machando urged the people to look ahead in the wake of price hikes and fuel shortages, saying this was just a passing phase."The Government is working tirelessly to ensure that we get fuel and other basic commodities at affordable prices within the shortest period of time," he said.Addressing the same gathering, Chirumanzu-South constituency MP Barbra Rwodzi said the ruling party had done well in the previous harmonised elections in Chirumanzu-South and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituencies because of unity of purpose among party members. She castigated some greedy and self-centred individuals for creating factions in the province."Zanu-PF is one under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and as the party we have already endorsed him as our sole candidate for 2023," said Rwodzi."We are, however, not happy with some members who are dividing the electorate and that must come to an end."We are prepared to welcome back and work with members who had defected after losing the primary elections, with others standing as independent candidates."John Muchenje, a Youth League provincial executive member, said: "As youths we must be creative and come up with project proposals that sustain the economy. Agriculture is the backborne of our economy and must be taken seriously." Also in attendance was Chief Chirumanzu and several Government officials.