Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MANICALAND is geared towards implementing the resolutions made at the 17th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference to ensure that the province plays its part in growing the economy in line with Vision 2030, an official has said.

In an interview with The Herald, Zanu-PF chairperson for Manicaland Mike Madiro, said the province would focus on development across all sectors of the economy in the next 12 months.

"As a province we are now geared to make sure that the next 12 months are part of the building block towards implementing the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and from there, we will be set to make sure that we march towards Vision 2030," he said.

"But that vision will not succeed if we operate in the old way. The business as usual attitude will take us nowhere. We are in the Second Republic, we now want people to move away from the corrupt way of doing things. We must have a passion to serve the people."

Madiro said the province should take advantage of its abundant natural and human resources to make sure that the province's Gross Domestic Product grows.

"In terms of the devolution policy, Manicaland is the diamond province," he said.

"Our GDP is going to base on the diamond industry. The policy to value add and beneficiate those diamonds is a positive move that will create employment in the cutting and polishing of those diamonds."

Madiro said the fact that the Diamond Policy document envisaged a situation where there will be a School of Mining in Marange which will train and give skills to the youth of Manicaland in particular and Zimbabwe in general, was also welcome.

Madiro said the province would also take advantage of the tourism industry which has low hanging fruits that could benefit the economy.

"We feel that tourism is an area which will create a lot of employment," he said. "Manicaland has Nyanga, Vumba, Chimanimani and Hot Springs.

"We have all that it takes for the tourism industry and we now want entrepreneurs who can now come up with top world class facilities that the tourists will feel comfortable in when they visit Manicaland. "We have a competitive advantage over other provinces and beyond the borders, so we need youngsters who can now target that important industry."

On agriculture, Madiro said Manicaland has the best climatic conditions to increase productivity in the sector.

He said the province should fully exploit its capacity to feed the nation and reduce the import bill.

"This country is depending on South Africa for fruits like apples, but we have the climate to grow them here," said Madiro.

"We are not fully utilising the potential of Nyanga to produce fruits.

"And if you go down to Chipinge, we have macadamia nuts which we want our people to value add. We feel that they are being short-changed because of the lack of access to the external market."

Madiro expressed hope that large-scale farmers would join hands with smaller farmers to establish macadamia processing plants as well as come up with ways to access the external markets themselves and take advantage of the good prices.

"Manicaland is looking at a deliberate drive to be counted so that we turn our country into a bread basket again," he said.

"It cannot be done by other provinces whilst we are looking. It is high time that we focus on increasing productivity through the use of technology."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

9 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

47 mins ago | 973 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1353 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 111 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1265 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 606 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2851 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1743 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days