Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will achieve the upper middle income economic status by 2030, a Zanu-PF MP has said.Addressing hundreds of party supporters gathered in Lalapanzi at Cambri Primary School to celebrate the victory of Prosper Machando who was elected Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu- Zibagwe in the July 2018 harmonised elections, Gutu West MP John Paradza who was the guest of honour yesterday urged every Zimbabwean to rally behind President Mnangagwa and his Government.First Lady Amai Mnangagwa was previously the constituency's MP but relinquished the seat to work for the whole nation. Paradza said President Mnangagwa was a God chosen leader who was committed to turning around the economy."We went for elections and the ruling party did well as evidenced by Machando whom you elected as your MP. We crushed the opposition parties left- right and centre in Chirumanzu -Zibagwe. Such celebrations are done to thank the electorate for the confidence they have shown in the party and its leadership under Mnangagwa."The Bible says leaders are chosen by God and ED was put in that position by God and therefore the need to appreciate him. He is the Biblical Joshua or Moses to lead us into Canaan which is the Promised Land though the path might be painful," said Paradza.President Mnangagwa, he said, is advocating for an upper middle income economy status by 2030, a vision that is achievable."We must remain resolute and with President Mnangagwa we will prosper, we will reach the Promised Land by achieving the upper middle income economy status by 2030," said Paradza.Addressing the same gathering, Machando said there was no need to hold grudges after the elections."This is not a rally; we are here to thank you for voting for Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF is a party with disciplined people and there is no need to hold grudges. There are people still saying we are for Machando and others saying different names. There are no Machando people or whoever. We only have Zanu-PF people. As your MPs we are saying down with factionalism, down with following certain individuals," he said.Machando urged people to look ahead in the wake of price hikes and fuel shortages saying it was just a passing phase."The Government is working tirelessly to ensure that we get fuel and other basic commodities at affordable prices within the shortest period," he said.Chirumanzu - South MP Barbra Rwodzi said the ruling party had done well in previous elections in Chirumanzu-South and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituencies because of unity of purpose among party members. She castigated some greedy and self- centred individuals for creating factions in the Midlands province."Zanu-PF is one under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and as the party we have already endorsed him as our sole candidate for 2023. We are however not happy with some members who are dividing the electorate and that must come to an end. We are prepared to welcome back and work with members who had defected after losing primary elections, with others standing as independent candidates," said Rwodzi.