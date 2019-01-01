Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE country under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will achieve the upper middle income economic status by 2030, a Zanu-PF MP has said.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters gathered in Lalapanzi at Cambri Primary School to celebrate the victory of Prosper Machando who was elected Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu- Zibagwe in the July 2018 harmonised elections, Gutu West MP John Paradza who was the guest of honour yesterday urged every Zimbabwean to rally behind President Mnangagwa and his Government.

First Lady Amai Mnangagwa was previously the constituency's MP but relinquished the seat to work for the whole nation. Paradza said President Mnangagwa was a God chosen leader who was committed to turning around the economy.

"We went for elections and the ruling party did well as evidenced by Machando whom you elected as your MP. We crushed the opposition parties left- right and centre in Chirumanzu -Zibagwe. Such celebrations are done to thank the electorate for the confidence they have shown in the party and its leadership under Mnangagwa.

"The Bible says leaders are chosen by God and ED was put in that position by God and therefore the need to appreciate him. He is the Biblical Joshua or Moses to lead us into Canaan which is the Promised Land though the path might be painful," said Paradza.

President Mnangagwa, he said, is advocating for an upper middle income economy status by 2030, a vision that is achievable.

"We must remain resolute and with President Mnangagwa we will prosper, we will reach the Promised Land by achieving the upper middle income economy status by 2030," said Paradza.

Addressing the same gathering, Machando said there was no need to hold grudges after the elections.

"This is not a rally; we are here to thank you for voting for Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF is a party with disciplined people and there is no need to hold grudges. There are people still saying we are for Machando and others saying different names. There are no Machando people or whoever. We only have Zanu-PF people. As your MPs we are saying down with factionalism, down with following certain individuals," he said.

Machando urged people to look ahead in the wake of price hikes and fuel shortages saying it was just a passing phase.

"The Government is working tirelessly to ensure that we get fuel and other basic commodities at affordable prices within the shortest period," he said.

Chirumanzu - South MP Barbra Rwodzi said the ruling party had done well in previous elections in Chirumanzu-South and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituencies because of unity of purpose among party members. She castigated some greedy and self- centred individuals for creating factions in the Midlands province.

"Zanu-PF is one under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and as the party we have already endorsed him as our sole candidate for 2023. We are however not happy with some members who are dividing the electorate and that must come to an end. We are prepared to welcome back and work with members who had defected after losing primary elections, with others standing as independent candidates," said Rwodzi.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

3 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

41 mins ago | 849 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1283 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 105 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1175 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 146 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 563 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

1 hr ago | 221 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2814 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days