1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person died while 21 others were seriously injured when two kombis were involved in a head-on collision in Mbembesi at the Fort Rixon turn-off along the Bulawayo- Harare Road.The injured were rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital.The accident occurred at around 10AM on Sunday. Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said a woman died on the spot while 21 others were seriously injured."I can confirm we received a report of a road accident that occurred at the Fort Rixon turn-off along the Bulawayo- Harare Road."The first party was driving towards Bulawayo while the other was driving towards Harare."Upon approaching the Fort Rixon turn-off, one of them attempted to overtake resulting in a head-on collision," he said.Mr Peterson urged drivers to exercise caution saying it was sad to note an upsurge in fatal road accidents caused by human error.He said speeding and reckless driving are the major causes of accidents on the country's roads."We urge motorists to avoid speeding and observe all road rules. Speeding thrills but kills," he said.