Man in court for stabbing wife

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding sparked by bringing his girlfriend to their matrimonial home.Nkosikhona Mabhena of Cowdray Park suburb stabbed his wife Ms Priscilla Ndlovu (30) on the left cheek and she reported the matter to the police.The matter was heard by a Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu who remanded Mabhena in custody to today for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges. Mabhena said it had not been his intention to stab his wife.He said his wife attacked him while they were talking and he grabbed the knife in a bid to protect himself but she ended up being stabbed accidentally."I had come to collect my clothes because my wife and I were on the verge of separation. On arrival, she realised I was in the company of my girlfriend and we exchanged words."She attacked me and I grabbed a kitchen knife as I wanted to protect myself from her. I however mistakenly stabbed her on the cheek," he said. Mrs Thembeni Mpofu represented the State.She said on December 20, Mabhena came with his girlfriend home during the evening. A misunderstanding arose between him and his wife, the court heard."Mabhena took a kitchen knife and stabbed Ms Ndlovu with it on the left cheek and later locked the doors so she could not escape."However in the early hours of the following morning, Ms Ndlovu managed to escape from the house and fled to her neighbour's house," said Mrs Mpofu.The court heard that Ms Ndlovu's neighbour accompanied her to hospital before helping her to report the stabbing to the police leading to Mabhena's arrest.