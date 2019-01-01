Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the upsurge in the use of lethal weapons to commit murder in various parts of the country in the last two weeks.An analysis of the record murder cases has revealed that most are occurring at business centres where people engage in petty disputes which result in fatal stabbings.The disputes range from gambling, conflicts, fighting over sitting space, debts owed to one another while in some instances some innocent people have lost their lives trying to restrain others from fighting.It is clear that the consumption of alcohol and other drugs is a major contributing factor in these altercations. The majority of the victims are male while nearly all the perpetrators are also male.In one sad incident, which occurred in Kwekwe on December 16, 2018, at around 7pm, a male adult (22) disturbed three male adults who were attempting to break into his house.When he raised alarm and gave a chase with his neighbours, he was stabbed once in the back and died on the spot. His neighbour, a male adult (28) escaped with a deep cut on the ribs. One accused person was arrested while others are still at large.In a related incident, a male adult (30) was also fatally assaulted when unknown accused persons broke into his home in Chebanga village, Mazowe on December 19, 2018.The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to ensure that their residences are properly secured at night so that criminals do not have easy access. When dealing with criminals, members of the public must be on alert and cautious as most will be armed and dangerous, especially at night.A number of deaths occur during the night when people are murdered while coming from different places such as visits to friends, relatives or coming from work or beer drinks and their bodies subsequently discovered the following morning.On December 21, 2018, in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, the body of a male adult (34) was found covered with bruises all over while on Christmas Eve, the body of a male adult (25) was also discovered at Umhali Farm, Lalapanzi with legs and hands tied with wire. His mouth was also sealed with sellotape. Members of the public are urged not to use bushy, secluded, and poorly lit areas at night.Anger, rage and absolute cruelty also contribute to cases of murder. During the period under review three juveniles were killed in a case where excessive force was used purportedly to discipline the youngsters.In a case that occurred at Tshonongwe Village, Jotsholo, a 41-year-old man assaulted his son with a log over an undisclosed issue until he died. On realising that he had killed his son the man committed suicide by drinking poison.Another man in Dotito, Mt Darwin stabbed his three-year-old daughter with an unknown object leading to her death, in yet another case a 25-year-old man assaulted his 12-month-old son with a log several times over an undisclosed issue.The child died whilst at home and the accused is at large. Parents should take extra care and control their children. Dangerous objects such as logs, sjamboks and other lethal weapons should never be used to instil discipline to children.The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to refrain from use of violence to resolve their differences or to resort to taking the law into their own hands. Where individuals feel they have been wronged, they should report to the police so that the law takes its course.From the above analysis it has been observed that weapons like knives, machetes, logs, stones among others are being used by the assailants. We continue to urge members of the public to co-exist in peace and shun violence, once life is lost it cannot be replaced.Remember human life is sacrosanct and as such should be respected. We want to sternly warn offenders and would be offenders that the long arm of law will not disappoint. It will be resolutely and decisively applied to all offenders without fear or favour.