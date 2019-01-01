Latest News Editor's Choice


Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Alpha Media Holdings Boss Trevor Ncube wanted the late veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to declare himself President the day after the March 2008 elections and deliver a speech that would have incited citizens to engage in civil disobedience.

This was unearthed from a Wikileaks cable number Cable: 08PRETORIA768_a  which has surfaced on social media after Strive Masiyiwa encouraged people to go to Wikileaks to find out about his contribution to human rights fight in Zimbabwe.

In the same cable cable it is revealed that Ncube was angry that Tsvangirayi, Masiyiwa and Simba Makoni were closing him out of the run off strategising.

We publish an except from the cable below:

Ncube, who has openly admitted he is not a fan of MDC Leader Morgan Tsvangirai, criticized Tsvangirai's actions since the 29 March election. Ncube accused Tsvangirai of lacking leadership "over and over again" and said that "he is out of his depth." He believes that Tsvangirai should not have waited five days to announce he had won the presidency.

He would have advised Tsvangirai to deliver an "I have a dream speech" to give people hope and to get people on the streets in an act of civil disobedience immediately. Instead, he believes Tsvangirai's delay allowed ZANU-PF "to recover at a time when they were stumbling."
Ncube is obviously put out that his erstwhile business partner, Masiyiwa, and Tsvangirai have mostly ignored him and Makoni in both the pre-election campaign and in post-election strategizing.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days