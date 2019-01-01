Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOUR people died while 11 others were seriously injured when a commuter omnibus and a Honda Fit they were travelling in collided head-on at the 44km peg along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway on Sunday evening, police said.

Three people died on the spot, while another passenger died upon admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed yesterday.

"Circumstances are that a Honda Fit with three passengers on board was travelling towards Harare, while the Toyota Hiace with 10 passengers on board was travelling towards Masvingo. On approaching a curve at the 44km peg along the said road, the driver of the Toyota Hiace tried to overtake in front of the oncoming Honda Fit, resulting in a head-on collision," she said in a statement.

Charamba said all the bodies of the deceased were at Chitungwiza Central Hospital awaiting a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) is urging schools that do not own buses to hire roadworthy vehicles to avoid road deaths as pupils return to schools.

"Many students will be travelling to boarding schools as schools open. Some schools have their own buses, while others do not. We are encouraging boarding schools that do not own buses to hire roadworthy buses that have passenger liability cover," PAZ said in a statement.

"We are calling upon all boarding and day schools to insure their buses. Passenger liability cover is a necessity. In the event of an accident, students and staff will be assured of compensation. According to our observation, there are many school buses that do not have passenger liability cover."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

8 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

46 mins ago | 954 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1343 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 111 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1253 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 596 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 632 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2847 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days