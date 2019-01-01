Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Multichoice Zimbabwe chief executive Lovemore Mangwende has died, the company announced yesterday.

In a statement, Multichoice said the circumstances around Mangwende's death were unclear.

"It is with deep regret and great sadness that we advise of the passing of our chief executive officer, Lovemore Mangwende Makono, on January 6, 2019," part of the statement read.

"Lovemore was an inspirational leader and a father figure to many. He guided and fought tirelessly for the betterment of his countrymen and the management and staff of his company. His larger-than-life persona will be missed. Lovemore joined MultiChoice Zimbabwe in 2005 and has been the CEO since 2008.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go to his wife and family."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

6 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

44 mins ago | 918 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1322 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 108 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1219 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 148 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 584 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2835 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1735 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days