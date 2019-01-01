Latest News Editor's Choice


Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S sole private radio station, Skies Metro FM has shuffled its presenters in a new set up that took effect yesterday; a move aimed at bringing diversity to its programming.

The radio's station manager, Godwin Phiri, told NewsDay Life & Style that listeners should gear themselves for more exciting programming in the new season.

"We have had to change a few of our presenters around. The decision has been necessitated by the realisation that some of our presenters could add value to some of the shows that have been lacking in the past," Phiri said.

"It is our expectation that the movement of presenters will bring about the flair that our listeners have been yearning for. We are confident that there is a-little-something that the listeners will gain from the shuffling of these presenters that we have done."

Popular comedian-cum-disc jockey and entertainer, Babongile Skhonjwa will now be joined in the premier Vuka Vuka breakfast show by versatile presenter Thandisiwe Dube, popularly known as TKP.

Skhonjwa, in the previous arrangement, co-hosted the morning show, which has attracted huge advertising volumes alongside Donna Ncube and sportscaster Master E, real name Eli Tamirepi.

The mid-morning to afternoon show will now be hosted by Ncube, who replaced Manurse Ndlovu who has taken over the drive-time radio show.

Ndlovu joins main drive-time show host Benkosi "BKay" Maphosa in the show that takes listeners home after their busy daily routines.

"The breakfast show during the weekends, will be hosted by Khaya Drastic, christened Khayelihle Moyo, while Possenti Sikhosana, the mellow Soul Affair programme host, will hold fort on the Sunday mid-morning shows. Multi-lingual presenter Densen Kulube has now been moved to host the Sunday evening shift from 6pm to 10pm," Phiri said.

Phiri said the station would keep implementing new ideas, informed by market research in its bid to maintain a grip at the apex among stations that broadcast to the City of Kings and its environs.

According to the recently released Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey results, Skies Metro FM was the most popular radio station among those that broadcast to the Bulawayo audience.

"We would like to keep improving so that we maintain our pole position as the leading station in Bulawayo. There are other changes that will come as we go. We hope that the listeners will embrace and enjoy the programming that we have put up for the first season of 2019," Phiri said.

Source - newsday

