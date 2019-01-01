Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

by zimlive
1 hr ago | Views
Britain's new ambassador to Zimbabwe Melaine Robinson began her tour of duty on Thursday after presenting her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Robinson, a former World Bank executive, replaces the controversial Catriona Laing, whose tour ended last September when she was named Britain's new ambassador to Nigeria.

"I'm delighted to start work today," Robinson told journalists. "The United Kingdom is committed to the success of Zimbabwe. I can reiterate our commitment to everything we can do to help Zimbabwe along the pathway to a brighter and prosperous future in the interests of all the citizens of Zimbabwe based upon strong and sustainable fiscal and economic reforms and human rights.

"I look forward to working hard and continuing to reinforce the relationship between our two countries for the interests of our people."

Robinson was attached to the World Bank Group in Washington as an Executive Director for the United Kingdom before her latest assignment.

She joined the World Bank in 2015, having been with the Department for International Development DFID since 2000.

"I will be talking to Zimbabweans from all walks of life to understand what kind of a future Zimbabwe they want and what else that the UK and the international community can do to help Zimbabwe fulfil its great potential," she said.

Her predecessor, Laing, was accused of cosying up to the military regime that took over power in November 2017 following the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.

Laing drew opposition attacks when she was seen wearing a scarf that has become the symbol of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a trip to London where she worked feverishly to market the democratic credentials of the Zanu PF strongman – one of Mugabe's most brutal enforcers.

Robinson, according to diplomatic sources, will take a harder line and press Zimbabwe's rulers to embark of key reforms to strengthen the country's human rights and electoral framework ahead of the next elections in 2023.

"You can expect Robinson to be more in step with the Americans in insisting that sustainable economic, political and electoral reforms must be implemented first before any bailouts can be advanced to Zimbabwe," a diplomatic source told ZimLive.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo made his first official engagement since September last year as he joined Mnangagwa in welcoming Robinson and two other ambassadors.

Moyo was taken ill with a kidney ailment which kept him away from work for over three months.

Mnangagwa accepted the credentials of Santiago Gomez-Acebo, the new ambassador for Spain as well as those of James Musoni, Rwanda's new envoy.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

6 mins ago | 8 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

44 mins ago | 912 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

1 hr ago | 1317 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 108 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 148 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

1 hr ago | 584 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2835 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days