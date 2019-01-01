2019 ZITF preps underway

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparation for the 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked off with reports indicating that at least 64 percent of the 49 631 square metres available for exhibition has been taken, according the company's chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube.This represents a 5 percent surge in booked space compared to the same period last year.The ZITF 2019 edition will be held from April 23 to 27 of at its traditional venue in Bulawayo.Running under the theme "Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment", ZITF 2019 will provide an ideal engagement platform for both local and international investors, offering consultative opportunities that are crucial to the national economic development agenda.