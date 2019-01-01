Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A showdown is looming between the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC and the ZRP after the youth wing of the country's biggest opposition political party resolved to conduct massive protests against government without first notifying the police.
The notorious Posa makes it requirement for the ZRP to be notified by parties that wish to stage protests or public gatherings.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

11 mins ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

49 mins ago | 1020 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

1 hr ago | 350 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

1 hr ago | 113 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1291 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

1 hr ago | 154 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

1 hr ago | 1004 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

The crisis in world leadership

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Land developer sues Minister

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Civil servants told to change attitude

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare left with 18 months' water supply

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Pay rise offer for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Doctors divided over strike

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa saga: Fadzayi Mahere digs in

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Full list of doctors who have resumed duties

3 hrs ago | 2875 Views

ZANU PF Youths blast Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days