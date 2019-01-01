WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Schools have re-opened today & both learners & teachers turned up for the commencement of the 1st Term. Lessons have started in earnest, while teachers, together with other Civil Servants, are engaging Gvt over a review of their working conditions. pic.twitter.com/3iab6P33cx — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 8, 2019

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting has announced that schools have opened and both the teachers and the learners pitched up in class."Schools have re-opened today and both learners and teachers turned up for the commencement of the 1st Term. Lessons have started in earnest, while teachers, together with other Civil Servants, are engaging Gvt over a review of their working conditions." The ministry said in a statement.However, the two teachers unions Amalagamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe have issued a joint statement saying their members are incapacitated to go to work.Watch the video below: