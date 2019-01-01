Latest News Editor's Choice


Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former bus drivers at Unki Mines have reported that the company has been refusing to reengage their services despite labour court and high court rulings compelling the mining giant to re-employ  them after being unfairly dismissed at work.

A bus driver who spoke to us narrated the ordeal at the hands of the former employer.

"There are 13 of us bus drivers who were unfairly dismissed at work. We took our case to the ministry of labour and we won. The ruling was that we were supposed to be reinstated." The driver said.

"Unki opposed the outcome and we took the matter to the labour court once again. As before,  we won the case. The employer then decided to appeal to the High Court. The High court upheld the labour court' decision.

"Unki then decided to appeal to the Supreme court, but before the matter could be set down for hearing they decided to withdraw the matter.

"Since then we have been trying to pursuing the matter of us being reinstated but they are telling us that we lost the case because we did not attend a labour court session in 2014.

"What is ridiculous is that we won the case at labour court hence their appeal to the High court. But now they are refusing to implement the could till today."

The Shabanie based mining giant is not new to controversy. In 2012 Gwatipedza Zireva, the human resources manager, was suspended after it was discovered that he had allegedly put hundreds of ghost workers on the company's payroll.

Unki Mines, a subsidiary of Anglo American Corporation, was reportedly losing thousands of dollars paying ghost workers.




Source - Former bus driver

