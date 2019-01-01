PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There are emerging reports that a Hong Kong mansion allegedly owned by the former President Robert Mugabe's family has been sold for US$4,3 millionMugabe reportedly bought the villa at $5.6 million in 2008 when Bona began studying at the began studying at the University of Hong KongThe three-storey property is located in a walled and gated complex in an exclusive area of Hong Kong.