PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
There are emerging reports that a Hong Kong mansion allegedly owned by the former President Robert Mugabe's family has been sold for US$4,3 million

Mugabe reportedly bought the villa at $5.6 million in 2008 when Bona began studying at the began studying at the University of Hong Kong


The three-storey property is located in a walled and gated complex in an exclusive area of Hong Kong.



Source - Byo24News

