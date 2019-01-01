Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 secs ago | Views
MDC-T National Spokesperson Linda Masarira has taken Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Advocate Fortune Chasi over  a number of issues including increase in transport fare and crumbling on parastatals under his ministry.

"I hear combi fares have trebled overnight. Fortune Chasi your ministry has been silent on the transport crisis. There hasn't been a fixed combi fare since October 2018." Said Masarira.

"How many people can afford to commute for $2 one way in Zimbabwe right now. Who is selling fuel on the black market? Why is fuel not available in garages?"

When Chasi did not respond, Masarira raised the pitch and began asking the minister about the crumbling parastatals National Railways of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe.

" The two state entities are now at comatose stage Fortune Chasi. we need institutional reform of the these parastatals and government officials should stop milking state entities by taking funds to run NRZe diverting it to ZANU PF functions.

Deputy Minister Chasi  then responded explaining that the government is seized with the matter of resuscitating the parastatals.

"Thank you. True governance is at the center of problems of most parastatals. The two are no exception. As you are aware Air Zimbabwe is under an Administrator at the moment and the focus is on its turnaround. Thereafter a board will be put in place. A similar scenario obtains with NRZ." Chasi explained.

"Our aim is to straighten out the business issues and appoint women and men of integrity and experience to run the organizations without political interference."





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

21 mins ago | 50 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

34 mins ago | 289 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

43 mins ago | 67 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

1 hr ago | 293 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

1 hr ago | 181 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

2 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

3 hrs ago | 2263 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2118 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

3 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

The crisis in world leadership

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Land developer sues Minister

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF geared to implement resolutions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Mnangagwa will take Zimbabwe to Promised Land'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days