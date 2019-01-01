Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T National Spokesperson Linda Masarira has taken Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Advocate Fortune Chasi over a number of issues including increase in transport fare and crumbling on parastatals under his ministry."I hear combi fares have trebled overnight. Fortune Chasi your ministry has been silent on the transport crisis. There hasn't been a fixed combi fare since October 2018." Said Masarira."How many people can afford to commute for $2 one way in Zimbabwe right now. Who is selling fuel on the black market? Why is fuel not available in garages?"When Chasi did not respond, Masarira raised the pitch and began asking the minister about the crumbling parastatals National Railways of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe." The two state entities are now at comatose stage Fortune Chasi. we need institutional reform of the these parastatals and government officials should stop milking state entities by taking funds to run NRZe diverting it to ZANU PF functions.Deputy Minister Chasi then responded explaining that the government is seized with the matter of resuscitating the parastatals."Thank you. True governance is at the center of problems of most parastatals. The two are no exception. As you are aware Air Zimbabwe is under an Administrator at the moment and the focus is on its turnaround. Thereafter a board will be put in place. A similar scenario obtains with NRZ." Chasi explained."Our aim is to straighten out the business issues and appoint women and men of integrity and experience to run the organizations without political interference."