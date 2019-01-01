Latest News Editor's Choice


Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 mins ago
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's  Enlightened Christian Gathering Church has responded to a statement issued by the ANC Tshwane regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo that the church should take full responsibility for the tragedy that left 3 congregants dead and must support the affected families.

In a statement issued by Bushiri's External Spokesperson  Maynard Manyowa and lawyer Terrance Baloyi, the church said, "We have noted, accepted and welcomes statements attributed to the ruling African National Congress on issues surrounding the unfortunate loss of lives and injuries suffered by beloved members of our family on the 28th of December 2018 in Pretoria.

"We agree with the ANC that safety ought to be a primary consideration at our church. We also accept their stance that we must take full responsibility for the tragedy and render assistance to all victims within our family. We agree with them unequivocally and with no reservation. We accept their advice and are working flat out as a ministry to ensure that we implement their recommendations."

ECG further revealed that they are working on implementing systems that will make sure the tragedy of that nature does not repeat itself again.

"We have stated before that this is something we do not want to ever happen again, and we are working with officials to ensure that any compliance and public safety loopholes are closed.

"While there have been no incidents for 99.99% and over a period of over 4 years, the church takes this incident seriously and is doing everything to improve systems. We have utmost confidence that our systems are robust, but are taking measures nonetheless to improve them."

The church emphasized that it is committed to honouring the memory of the departed congregants and their families.

"We would also like to reiterate that we remain a family in mourning, and are overwhelmed by a sense of deep grief. However, we are committed to honouring the memory of our departed family members and their family members whom we truly love, uncovering the exact nature of what transpired on the fateful day, as well as improving our systems."



Source - Byo24News

