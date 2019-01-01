Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former President Robert Mugabe entered the year 2018 with double tragedy. Firstly he had just lost power to his military men through a bloody coup that ended his 37 years of repressive rule. Secondly Prophets all over Africa announced that he will die in 2018.Surprisingly, Robert Mugabe has manage to defeat and outlive the Prophecies that were pronounced upon him by Prophets who have a reputation of having their word come to pass.We publish four of the prophecies that Robert Mugabe defeated.1. Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Johnson Suleman, prophesied that Former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe will die in 2018."Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace." Suleman said confidently.2. Prophet Itai Ukama, of Abundant Life Ministries said he sees Zimbabweans gathering to mourn on the 3rd of December."I am looking at the date 3 December 2018. Why are people gathering what is this? Mark the date 3 December. Let us pray for the forgiveness of God. Is it the judgement from God or is it a natural happening?"3. Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom Ministries said he has been given a message that the father figure in Southern Africa is going to depart."Let us pray for Southern Africa because there is a father figure that is just about to depart from this world. Watch and pray. Its someone who is respected all over Africa. I do not know the exact day of the departure, I have just been sent the message, the sender did not tell me the exact date."It's someone who is a towering giant all over Africa and their departure will mark the beginning of a new season and a new era for Southern Africa." said Ndlovu4.House of Grace International Church leader, Prophet Sham Hungwe, shocked the church when he made a startling prophecy on claiming that the late Tsvangirai's spirit was calling ex-president Robert Mugabe from beyond the grave to a resting place."I am seeing the spirit of the late political leader 'R' calling another spirit of a living political leader 'R' to a resting place and this will happen by July."Despite all these prophecies former President Mugabe has remained the last man standing.