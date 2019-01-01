Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 mins ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe entered the year 2018 with double tragedy. Firstly he had just lost power to his military men through a bloody coup that ended his 37 years of repressive rule. Secondly Prophets all over Africa announced that he will die in 2018.

Surprisingly, Robert Mugabe has manage to defeat and outlive the Prophecies that were pronounced upon him by Prophets who have a reputation of having their word come to pass.

We publish four of the prophecies that Robert Mugabe defeated.

1. Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Johnson Suleman,  prophesied that Former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe will die in 2018.

"Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace." Suleman said confidently.

2. Prophet Itai Ukama, of Abundant Life Ministries said he sees Zimbabweans gathering to mourn on the 3rd of December.

"I  am looking at the date 3 December 2018. Why are people gathering what is this? Mark the date 3 December. Let us pray for the forgiveness of God. Is it the judgement from God or is it a natural happening?"

3. Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom Ministries said he has been given a message that the father figure in Southern Africa is going to depart.

"Let us pray for Southern Africa because there is a father figure that is just about to depart from this world. Watch and pray. Its someone who is respected all over Africa.  I do not know the exact day of the departure, I have just been sent the message, the sender did not tell me the exact date.

"It's someone who is a towering giant all over Africa and their departure will mark the beginning of a new season and a new era for Southern Africa." said Ndlovu

4.House of Grace International Church leader, Prophet Sham Hungwe, shocked the church when he made a startling prophecy on claiming that the late Tsvangirai's spirit was calling ex-president Robert Mugabe from beyond the grave to a resting place.

"I am seeing the spirit of the late political leader 'R' calling another spirit of a living political leader 'R' to a resting place and this will happen by July."

Despite all these prophecies former President Mugabe has remained the last man standing.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

4 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

5 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

5 hrs ago | 5213 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

6 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

6 hrs ago | 3603 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

6 hrs ago | 1761 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

7 hrs ago | 4592 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

7 hrs ago | 3370 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3431 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

7 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

7 hrs ago | 496 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

7 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

7 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

7 hrs ago | 682 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

MPs call for review of the Termination of Pregnancy Act

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

The crisis in world leadership

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

7 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister evicted over breach of contract

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Blame not the striking doctors but the insatiable greed of ruling elite for the nation's mess

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Multichoice Zimbabwe boss dies

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

4 die, 11 injured in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 827 Views

Life assurance profits down 63% in Q3

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Civil servants plead poverty

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Beer prices hit the roof

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Bond notes unsustainable, fuel inflation, claims Fitch

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe better than South Africa, says Madinda

8 hrs ago | 710 Views

Trevor Ncube wanted Tsvangirai to incite civil unrest

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Amakorokoza's Mzambani ventures into music

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe police wary of upsurge in lethal weapons use

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prison break criminals face more charges

8 hrs ago | 360 Views

Man in court for stabbing wife

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

1 killed, 21 injured in kombi head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa will deliver economic turnaround, MP says

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Land developer sues Minister

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Delta hikes beer prices

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

FC Platinum switch base to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man 'axes' wife, hangs self

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Government has offer for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days