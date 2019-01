News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Receiving a portrait appreciating Zim youth talent https://t.co/RwNVTzZThn — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 8, 2019

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa unveiled a portrait of himself that he received today from a local artist who drew it. Chamisa was presented with the portrait at his Harare offices.Watch the video below: