Man badly beatean for stealing body lotion

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
An unnamed man was badly beaten after he was caught while trying to flee Pick n Pay (Sam Nujoma branch) in Harare without paying for Nivea body lotion.

He has a bloodied nose and a swollen face after a mob of security guards inflicted mob justice of him.

The incident was received with widespread condemnation by Zimbabweans on social media who said the law should have taken its course and not having the security personnel taking law into their own hands.

Human Rights Watch director Dewa Mavhinga said, "NO to violence - the law must take its course. I will follow up on this."

"This culture of mob justice by shop security must stop. Shoplifting may actually be a sign of a mental illness and needs help along those lines" Said former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi.

Another social media user Nathaniel said, "Shame but it's wrong to beat someone like this. No condoning of theft but it's very bad to take the law into your hands."



Source - Byo24News

