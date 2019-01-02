BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The government was thrown in panic on Tuesday after the Apex Council which is a body representing all civil service wrote to the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission informing them that the entire civil service will be engaging in a collective job action within the next 14 days.The council has cited that its members are incapacitated and the government has failed to respond to the matter.The announcement comes after government met all civil service associations who fall under the Apex Council in Harare on Monday but they failed to agree on any tangible way forward.