Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No deal!

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Talk between government and its employees produced nothing tangible yesterday, heightening tensions between the two sides.

After a marathon meeting called by government yesterday to calm restive unions arguing for better pay and improved working conditions, civil servants were left to fight another day.

Members of the Apex Council - the voice of the civil servants - remained adamant that their employer should pay their salaries in the elusive foreign currency or face a crippling industrial action.

But speaking after the indaba, acting Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister July Moyo said the meeting laid the foundation for further negotiations at the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

NJNC is a forum that brings to the negotiating table government and worker representatives falling under the Apex Council.

"We have heard the plight of our civil servants, especially because of prices which are going up. The governor of the Reserve Bank (John Mangudya) has been able to explain the nature of the economy; the secretary for finance (George Guvamatanga) has been able to also explain the nature of the economy and the arbitrage that has been going on. The fundamental question becomes why are prices going up in this economy in the manner they have been increasing and impacting on the public service and the civil service?" said Moyo.

"Now that we have discussed broadly, they (members of the Apex Council) should go back to the NJNC because it is the statutory body that can come up with signed agreements for us to go forward," he added.

He said whatever would have been agreed on at the NJNC will become binding to all members in the public sector from the lowly paid civil servant right up to the President.

The acting Public Service minister said the meeting, which was also opened to unions outside the Apex Council, served as a consultative platform for those invited to attend.

Moyo said government has an offer which it will table at the NJNC.

As such, it is hoping that the parties to the negotiations will agree on issues relating to timing and other parameters associated with its offer.

He said government was also open to alternative solutions from its employees who are pushing for salaries denominated in United States dollars.

"So that is up to them to make proposals but that is (only) when the government has made its offer," Moyo said.

Immediately after the meeting, teachers unions blasted government for wasting their time.

Progressive Teachers Union in Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said it was disappointing that teachers left the meeting empty handed.

"All we did was raising our issues - the teachers concerns and government cannot blame us for not showing up," said the militant PTUZ boss.

"All they could tell us was that dialogue will continue but we have had dialogue for too long a time hence our most important point that we are putting across is that teachers are too incapacitated to return and turn up for duty (today).

"So as far as we are concerned, the workers will decide the way forward as the meeting was just promises, promises and the lectures that we have always had from the Reserve Bank and economic departments of the ministries and nothing concrete," fumed Majongwe.

Zimbabwe Teachers Union secretary-general Tapson Sibanda said the meeting failed to change the reality on the ground.

"We would like the nation to understand that we have not yet resolved that matter discussed in this meeting, although some measures have been put in place.

"The truth of the matter is that teachers remain incapacitated. We cannot vouch that come Tuesday (today) the same teacher will be at work," Sibanda said.

Yesterday's meeting was called for by Moyo as part of government's commitment to engage with all its employees in pursuit of developing common positions in relation to the improvement of employee salaries and generally resolve any matters that impact their conditions of service.

Invitations were extended to all members of the Apex Council and all registered public service staff associations.

Government was represented by officials from the RBZ and from line ministries namely the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Finance and Economic Development; Primary and Secondary Education; Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development and the Public Service Commission.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

20 mins ago | 63 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

23 mins ago | 90 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

23 mins ago | 44 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

40 mins ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

45 mins ago | 156 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

47 mins ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

49 mins ago | 118 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

50 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

51 mins ago | 95 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

51 mins ago | 46 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

53 mins ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

53 mins ago | 73 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

55 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

56 mins ago | 126 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

4 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

4 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

5 hrs ago | 4976 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

5 hrs ago | 4989 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

9 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

10 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

10 hrs ago | 1278 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

10 hrs ago | 7904 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

10 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

11 hrs ago | 3490 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

11 hrs ago | 4063 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

11 hrs ago | 2168 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

11 hrs ago | 466 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

12 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

12 hrs ago | 3621 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3845 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

12 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

12 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

12 hrs ago | 1687 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

12 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

12 hrs ago | 697 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

12 hrs ago | 755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days