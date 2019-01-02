Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MPs forego luxury vehicles

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Members of Parliament have resolved to forgo luxury vehicles and other privileges that come with being a legislator to allow Government direct more resources towards more pressing needs facing the country.

This was said by Zanu-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi in a statement today.

Togarepi also called on striking doctors and other civil servants to be patient as Government implements painful policies to turn around the economy that has been in the doldrums for more than a decade.

"Our economic situation, just like the health sector, has bled for over a decade and the solutions so required to put the nation on a recovery path again are by no means simple but being implemented nonetheless as Zimbabwe rediscovers its lost glory," Togarepi said.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF congratulates ANC

16 mins ago | 35 Views

Zifa fires Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa

17 mins ago | 54 Views

Register change of car ownership, people urged

19 mins ago | 72 Views

Beitbridge Border Post returns to normalcy

20 mins ago | 36 Views

Jonathan Moyo organised Grace Mugabe's fake degree?

37 mins ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Chamisa's hefty Con-Court bill

41 mins ago | 144 Views

Chamisa urges DRC to release results

44 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's ally sued for defamation

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Neither Zanu-PF nor Mnangagwa are to blame

45 mins ago | 114 Views

Zera seeks prepaid meter deals

46 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa must make bold decisions

47 mins ago | 94 Views

Mangoma released on $1 000 bail

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Pupil crushed by sand poacher truck

49 mins ago | 67 Views

Command economics no longer hold sway

51 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa will start rolling out the demonstrations next week

52 mins ago | 122 Views

No deal!

54 mins ago | 96 Views

BREAKING: Panic as all civil servants announce nationwide strike

1 hr ago | 1003 Views

Strive Masiyiwa gave voters' phone numbers to ZANU PF?

2 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Man badly beaten for stealing body lotion

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Strive Masiyiwa is not a Zimbabwean Intellectual Prostitutes: Jonathan Moyo is!

4 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Zimbabwe a country broken by a cabal syndicate

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa's portrait unveiled

4 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be stripped of UZ degrees?

5 hrs ago | 4965 Views

Robert Mugabe defeats four prophets

5 hrs ago | 4973 Views

Bushiri responds to ANC over the death of 3 church members

9 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Linda Masarira takes minister Fortune Chasi head on

10 hrs ago | 3073 Views

Egypt wins bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

10 hrs ago | 1278 Views

PHOTO: Mugabe's Hong Kong mansion sold?

10 hrs ago | 7900 Views

Back to school, back to period poverty!

10 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Evil behind doctors' strike

11 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Mnangagwa is in office but not in power

11 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Unki mine treats bus drivers like 'trash'

11 hrs ago | 2167 Views

You need these qualities to be a successful cleaning franchise holder

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

WATCH: Latest on teachers strike

12 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Looking for Sicinginkosi Maphosa please assist

12 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa's MDC, police showdown looms

12 hrs ago | 3620 Views

2019 ZITF preps underway

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

New British ambassador to Zimbabwe seen taking tougher line on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3844 Views

FAO Supported Irrigation Scheme Wins First Prize in National Competition

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa has ignored Chamisa request

12 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Zimbabwe doctors still on strike

12 hrs ago | 1686 Views

'Education now preserve of the rich'

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Miners want to import own fuel

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Boy (13) survives croc attack

12 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Cop, sheriff, dealer up for looting gold ore

12 hrs ago | 697 Views

Man jailed 30 years for raping step-daughter

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

You have failed Zimbabweans - ED, running a country is more than just mantras!

12 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Skies Metro FM reshuffles presenters

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Komichi case crumbles?

12 hrs ago | 755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days